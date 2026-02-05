NDA spent Rs 40K cr in Bihar to defeat us: Tejashwi

Patna: RJD working president Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday claimed that the ruling NDA in Bihar had spent a staggering Rs 40,000 crore to defeat the Mahagathbandhan, led by him, in the 2025 Assembly elections.

The Leader of the Opposition made an indirect reference to a series of sops offered by the Nitish Kumar government in the run-up to the polls, while participating in a debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s reply.

“The people were defeated in the polls, which were won by the power machinery (lok haara, tantra jeeta). You people have reduced lok tantra (democracy) to a rule of fear and intimidation (dar tantra)”, alleged Yadav, who was allowed to deliver his speech while remaining seated in his chair because of a leg injury.