NDA MPs felicitate PM Modi for big victory in Bihar

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated at a meeting of all MPs of the ruling NDA on Tuesday for the coalition's massive victory in the recent Bihar elections. Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and J P Nadda, who is also the BJP president, were among those present at the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting held at the Parliament House complex here. Modi was garlanded by JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha -- both Rajya Sabha members.

On Monday, a delegation of NDA leaders from Bihar called on Modi and congratulated him for the alliance's landslide victory in the state polls. During the meeting on Monday, the PM told the NDA MPs to work with more vigour for the welfare of the people after the ruling alliance's resounding victory in the Bihar assembly polls, saying with great victory comes great responsibility. In the 243-member Bihar Assembly, which went to polls last month, the NDA secured 202 seats, paving the way for JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar to return as chief minister for the 10th time. Among the alliance partners, BJP won 89 seats, JD(U) 85, LJP (Ram Vilas) 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha four.