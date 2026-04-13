NDA likely to renominate Harivansh as RS deputy chairman, Oppn objects

New Delhi: The ruling NDA is learnt to have pushed the case of re-electing Harivansh as deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha after the expiry of his term on the key post, sources said on Monday.

Union minister and BJP leader J P Nadda, who is also leader of the house in Rajya Sabha, is learnt to have discussed the re-election of Harivansh as deputy chairman with leaders of various parties, while trying to bring about a broad consensus on his name.

However, some parties including the Congress, TMC and Left parties, have raised objections to the keenness the ruling party is showing in holding elections for filling the post of deputy chairman of the Upper House, without showing concern in filling the post of deputy speaker in Lok Sabha which is lying vacant since 2019.

While no official notification has been issued to fill the post of deputy chairman, sources said the election may happen during the current sitting of Parliament on April 16 or 17, when both houses meet for a special sitting to approve amendments to the women reservation law.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the government wants to "bulldoze" the appointment of deputy chairman in Rajya Sabha.

"A govt that does not appoint a Deputy Speaker in the Lok Sabha for seven years wants to bulldoze the appointment of a Deputy Chairman in the Rajya Sabha in less than four days," Ramesh said.

Trinamool Congress Leader Derek O'Brien said the BJP wants to hold the election for the deputy chairman in the Upper House on April 17, and questioned the "hurry".

"Mocking Parliament Again," O'Brien said in a post on X.

"Post of Deputy Speaker Lok Sabha vacant since 2019. Why is BJP in such a hurry to fill post of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman, vacant only for 10 days," O'Brien said in a post on X.

"Why does BJP want to have this election on April 17 when MPs busy with polls in their states? Shameless," he said.

CPI leader P Sandosh also questioned the government, saying, "The BJP should show the same keenness in electing the deputy speaker in Lok Sabha, a post which has not been filled for several years".

The post of the deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha fell vacant after the tenure of JD-U MP Harivansh ended on April 9.

Harivansh has since been nominated by President Droupadi Murmu to the Upper House and he took oath on April 10.

Harivansh, who has had two consecutive terms as a member of Rajya Sabha, representing the state of Bihar, has held the post of deputy chairman for two terms. He has also handled several contentious matters in the Upper House.