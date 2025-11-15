NDA leads in 5 of 6 Bihar regions, Seemanchal split

Patna: The regional breakdown of the Bihar Assembly election results reveals a broad yet varied electoral mandate, with the NDA — led by JD(U), BJP and LJP(RV) — securing a strong position across most regions, even as local dynamics shaped constituency-wise outcomes. From the silk-rich belt of Bhagalpur to the politically sensitive Seemanchal and the historically influential Magadh, the results reflect a mix of continuity, regional loyalties, and competitive contests.

In Bhagalpur, which accounts for 27 Assembly seats and is known for its politically steady voting pattern, the JD(U) emerged as the leading force with 14 seats. The BJP secured 9, while LJP(RV) bagged 2 seats. HAMS and the RJD won one seat each, reaffirming the region’s largely stable yet competitive landscape.

The politically charged Bhojpur region, with 46 seats, once again demonstrated its strong mobilisation and caste-driven dynamics. The BJP topped the chart with 19 seats, followed by JD(U)’s 16. The RJD won 5 seats, LJP(RV) 3, RLM 2, and CPI(ML-L) secured 1, reflecting entrenched loyalties blended with tough contests.

In the historically significant Magadh region, which has 47 seats, voters delivered a closely contested outcome. JD(U) won 15 seats, followed by the BJP with 14. The RJD secured 8 seats, LJP(RV) 5, HAMS 4, and CPI(ML-L) picked up 1, highlighting the region’s diverse political tilt shaped by urban, rural, and caste influences.

The culturally rich Mithilanchal, comprising 50 seats, witnessed competitive but decisive trends. JD(U) dominated with 22 seats, while the BJP secured 16. The RJD won 7 seats and other parties took 5, underscoring a mix of traditional political loyalties and shifting preferences.

In the demographically diverse Seemanchal, known for multi-cornered contests and significant minority representation, the BJP led with 7 seats. JD(U) and AIMIM each won 5 seats, the Congress secured 4, the RJD picked up 1, and others won 2 seats — a reflection of the region’s fragmented yet fiercely contested landscape.

The crucial Tirhut region, comprising 49 seats across Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Sheohar, and East and West Champaran, delivered one of the strongest mandates for the NDA. A blend of upper castes, OBCs, and sizeable EBC communities influenced the results, as the NDA swept 44 seats while the Mahagathbandhan managed 5.