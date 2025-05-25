NDA has become synonymous with progress, welfare: Shah

New Delhi: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), with its people-centric initiatives, has become synonymous with progress and welfare, Union Home minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.

Shah said this in a post on X after attending the ruling NDA Chief Ministers’ Conclave here.

“Through its people-centric initiatives, the NDA has today become synonymous with progress and welfare,” he said. The minister said the conclave focused on uplifting more people from the marginalised sections under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi and bolstering the governance model to secure the rights of the citizens under the reformed criminal laws.