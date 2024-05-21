NDA has bagged 310 seats after five phases of LS polls: Amit Shah

Sambalpur (Odisha): Claiming that the NDA has already bagged 310 seats after the completion of five phases of the Lok Sabha polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday urged the people of Odisha to free the state from “babu-raj” and allow the BJP to form government at the Centre and also in the state.

Addressing two election rallies in Sambalpur where the BJP has fielded Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Shah said this time lotus, the party’s symbol, will bloom in Odisha.

“After the fifth phase of polls, the NDA has already bagged 310 seats. We will secure 400 plus seats after the sixth and seventh rounds of polls,” Shah claimed. Alleging that Odisha has been ruled by a “handful of officers”, Shah said this election will end the ongoing “babu raj” in the state. He alleged that the tribals of Keonjhar get no benefit even though most of the mines and mineral reserves of the country are located in Keonjhar district.

Claiming that Modi has ensured that there is no terrorism across the country, the Shah said: “PoK was with India and it would remain with us. India would take PoK.” Coming down heavily on the previous Congress government, Shah said: “Congress has done nothing for tribals.”