NDA govt always prioritised women empowerment in every form: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that his government has always prioritised women’s empowerment in every form, and said that with the Women’s Reservation Act, India is moving towards greater women-led governance.



He was commenting on a newspaper article written by Union Minister Annpurna Devi on “Enhancing women’s legislative leadership”, which highlighted “how greater representation of women is key to stronger, more inclusive governance and a developed India”.

In an X post, Modi said, “Representation must translate into real influence. The government has always prioritised Nari Shakti in every form. Hence, with the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam laying the foundation, India is moving towards greater women-led governance. This is also a key pillar of Viksit Bharat!”

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, more popularly known as the Women’s Reservation Act, was passed by Parliament in 2023. Under the law, 33 per cent reservation will be given to women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies.

The law, brought by amending the Constitution, will come into effect after completion of the delimitation exercise.

The Prime Minister on Saturday announced an extension of the Budget session of Parliament by three days -- from April 16 to 18 -- so that the Women’s Reservation Act can be amended for its implementation from 2029.

Officials said that if

the proposal to implement the law even before

the delimitation exercise actually materialises, another amendment to the Constitution will be required. The government is expected to amend the law in this effect in the three-day sitting of Parliament.

Modi had also urged all political parties to fully support it with an open mind and without political calculations, since “this is an issue related to women’s empowerment”.

He had asked them to “become partners in winning the trust of the country’s mothers and sisters”.