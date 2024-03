NDA finalises seat-sharing in Andhra for LS and state polls

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): Following a lengthy discussion on Monday, Andhra Pradesh’s NDA partners settled on a seat-sharing arrangement for the Lok Sabha and state polls.under which the BJP will contest six Lok Sabha and 10 assembly seats while the TDP will fight 17 Parliamentary and 144 state seats.



Pawan Kalyan’s JanaSena will compete for two Lok Sabha and 21 assembly seats. TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu announced the agreement after discussions with BJP’s Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and JanaSena’s Kalyan in Amaravati.

Senior BJP leader and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat went into a huddle with TDP supremo Naidu and JanaSena chief Kalyan in Amaravati to finalise seat-sharing for the upcoming Parliamentary and Assembly elections.

JanaSena was initially supposed to contest 24 assembly and three Lok Sabha seats, but in the seat-sharing formula it got 21 assembly and two Lok Sabha seats, after the TDP joined the NDA alliance recently.

The 2024 polls will be the first time the three parties are contesting the polls together. Back in 2014, when TDP and BJP fought the polls together, JanaSena was their outside ally.

The TDP and JanaSena have announced the names of 100 candidates already, and Naidu said the respective parties will name other candidates soon. According to the TDP supremo, the Monday brainstorming exercise sought to forge a formidable combination of seats for every alliance partner that truly represents the people of Andhra Pradesh and their aspirations.

Meanwhile, TDP sources said that the state’s opposition party have invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend an election meeting which could take place between March 17 and 20.

“We have invited Modi for the meeting, mostly he will come for the meeting, date is not yet finalised. We proposed March 17 but a day here and there, mostly Modi will be there. Between March 17 and 20 it will happen. That will be a good way to kick off the campaign. Modi, Naidu, Pawan, all together,” the sources added.