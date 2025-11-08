NDA failed to deliver on promises, INDIA bloc will, claims Kharge

Sasaram: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday accused the BJP of failing to fulfil its promises in Bihar, asserting that if voted to power, the INDIA bloc government will implement whatever it has promised in its manifesto.

Addressing a public rally in Chenari assembly segment, Kharge alleged, “Modi ji does not hesitate to lie; his friend Amit Shah is also like him.”

“Modi ji said a katta (countrymade handgun) was put on Congress’ temple by the RJD to steal the CM candidature from the Congress. Actually, it is the BJP which is the real thief,” he added. He also accused the BJP of misleading the people, claiming that the party has failed to deliver on commitments such as providing Rs 2 crore annually to farmers and one crore houses for the poor.

“Modi ji said he will give Rs 2 crore each year to farmers. Did he? No. He said he will give 1 crore houses to the poor. Did he? No,” the Congress leader claimed.

Kharge also criticised the NDA leadership for targeting former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, saying: “Nehru ji gave the country HMT, BHEL and many other factories and industries. But the BJP has only erected an army of RSS to run the country on the basis of Manusmriti.”

Kharge claimed that the Congress is “committed to safeguarding democracy, justice and fraternity” and that it works for “farmers, Dalits, women and backward classes” instead of focussing on “securing the chair.”

Meanwhile, the Congress referred to a former Union minister’s allegation of a power scam in Bihar, saying the people in the state are going to reject the NDA as they have come to know the system is being “remote controlled.”

KC Venugopal, in a post on X, alleged that the Adani Group received “red carpet treatment” in Bihar and asserted that the corruption would be uncovered.

The political row in Bihar has elicited no reaction from the government or the BJP.

The Bihar government awarded the 2,400 MW Bhagalpur (Pirpainti) power project to Adani Power Ltd after a competitive bidding in which the Ahmedabad-based company quoted a lower electricity tariff than three other bidders, including Torrent Power and JSW Energy, sources have said.