NDA cadet found hanging in hostel room in Pune

Pune: A first-year cadet of the National Defence Academy (NDA) was found hanging in his hostel room at the premier institute here early on Friday with the police suspecting it to be a case of suicide while his family members

alleged harassment by seniors drove him to take the extreme step.

The NDA said a court of inquiry (CoI) has been ordered into the death of the 18-year-old cadet, Antriksh Kumar Singh, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, Antriksh’s course mates saw him hanging in his room in the morning.

No note was found at the spot, but preliminary findings suggest a possible

case of suicide, a police official said.

However, Antriksh’s family members alleged he was harassed by his seniors at the academy and they had raised the issue with the NDA authorities recently.

He was disturbed by the harassment and would say he wanted to discontinue his training at the academy, located on the outskirts of Pune city, they claimed.