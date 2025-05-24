‘NDA breaks you and then makes you’: First batch of female cadets share experiences

Pune: Harsimran Kaur will not only fulfil her long-cherished dream but will also be a part of India’s defence history when she passes out of the National Defence Academy (NDA) in the first-ever batch of female cadets to graduate from the prestigious tri-services training institution here.

Motivated to begin her career as a military officer at an early age, Kaur joined the NDA in 2022 and will now take on the role of a division cadet captain after the Passing Out Parade (POP) of the 148th Course on May 30.

It will be a historic moment when 17 female cadets graduate alongside more than 300 male counterparts from the academy, widely known as the “cradle of leadership”, which provides officers to the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force.

A few female cadets on Friday shared experiences about their three-year journey at the academy, highlighting how it has evolved from transforming young boys into men to now, shaping young girls into women, all while chiselling future leaders of the armed forces.

In 2021, the UPSC allowed women to apply to the defence academy following a Supreme Court direction.

“My motivation to join the NDA was to start my military career early because I come from an armed forces background. My father retired as a havildar in the Indian Army. My grandfather also served, so I’ve had a deep association with the defence forces,” said Kaur.

She recalled that her first day at the academy gave her goosebumps, as she had only seen the NDA and its iconic Sudan Block in pictures.

“I was awestruck to see the Sudan Block, the other buildings, squadrons, and the old cadets marching out,” she said.

Kaur said the three-year training came with its set of challenges.

“There is a saying — the academy first breaks you and then makes you. It happened with me and with every cadet, male or female. The rigorous physical training sessions, drills, and academics are all designed to develop Officer-Like Qualities (OLQs). Our schedules were so tight that we had to manage our time judiciously. At times, it was overwhelming, but the academy teaches you how to balance physical and academic demands,” she said.

Kaur will now join the Indian Naval Academy.

“Since I am from the first batch, we must set standards high enough for junior cadets to emulate. That is my biggest aspiration right now, to set a benchmark they can follow,” she said.

Asked if there were any aspects that still need to be introduced in the NDA training programme, Kaur said the academy is continuously evolving to become more practical and realistic. “We’ve been informed that the academic schedule is being realigned according to the new technical specifications under the National Education Policy,” she noted.

Shriti Daksh, another Division Cadet Captain, said it was a proud moment to be passing out from the NDA. “It runs in my blood — my father is a former NDA officer who retired from the Indian Air Force, and my sister also serves in the IAF,” she said.