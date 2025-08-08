NDA authorises PM, Nadda to pick its V-P candidate

New Delhi: The National Democratic Alliance on Thursday authorised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda to pick the ruling bloc’s vice presidential candidate, as the Election Commission kickstarted the nomination process for the poll by issuing a notification.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the alliance leaders took a unanimous decision to authorise Modi and Nadda, who are Leaders of the House in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha respectively as well, to decide on their candidate.

The alliance candidate’s election to the constitutional position is a foregone conclusion due to the NDA’s comfortable majority in the electoral college, which comprises members of the two Houses.

Rijiju said no discussion was held on the likely choices.

Asked if the ruling alliance will reach out to the Opposition to evolve a consensus on the next vice-president, he told reporters that as of now Modi and Nadda have been authorised to identify the alliance’s candidate.

He said: “There are certain conventions. If opposition parties come and discuss with us, we will always discuss with them. But this is a constitutional process which we have to do.”

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, who chaired the meeting, and Amit Shah besides Nadda and Rijiju from the BJP, JD(U)’s Lalan Singh, Shiv Sena’s Shrikant Shinde, TDP’s Lavu Sri Krishnadevaraya, and Chirag Paswan of LJP (Ram Vilas) were among those who attended the meeting.

BJP allies like Anupriya Patel and Upendra Kushwaha were also part of the confabulations besides leaders from the AIADMK and several other smaller parties.