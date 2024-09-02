NDA against caste census, reservation, says Tejashwi

Patna: Alleging that the NDA governments at the Centre and in Bihar were against caste census and reservation, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday asserted that such an enumeration was “like an X-ray”, ascertaining population of various caste groups and their socio-economic conditions.



Addressing party workers while leading a dharna at the RJD office in Patna, Yadav sought to know from the JD(U) its stand on the demand for inclusion of the hiked quota for deprived castes in Bihar in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.

“The Mahagathbandhan administration in Bihar last year urged the Centre to incorporate the hike in reservation from 50 to 65 per cent in state government jobs and educational institutions in the Ninth Schedule. But they did not do it. The NDA governments at the Centre as well as in the state are against reservation for the deprived section of the society and also against caste census,” he said.

“I must say that caste census is like an X-ray that will ascertain the population of various caste groups and socio-economic conditions of the impoverished sections of the country,” he added.

Yadav’s RJD organised dharnas across the state, demanding the inclusion of the hiked quota in the Ninth Schedule and the implementation of a nationwide caste census.

The Ninth Schedule of the Constitution is a list of central and state laws that cannot be challenged in courts.

“I simply ask one question to the JD (U) leaders, they must tell people whether they are in favour of putting it in the Ninth Schedule or not. If yes, then why are they not doing it when they are part of the NDA? And if not, they must say it. Why is the CM maintaining a stoic silence over the issue? What happened to him?” asked Yadav.

“BJP wants the son of a garbage collector to clean drains. All the veteran socialist leaders, from time to time, talked about the caste census. Our great leaders always talked about the reservation and talked about those sections that are at the bottom of the society, whether Dalits, tribals or socially marginalised people,” he added.