NCW writes to Bihar Speaker seeking action against Nitish

The NCW has demanded strong action from the Bihar Assembly speaker against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his remarks in the Assembly on the importance of women’s education to control the population and demanded his apology.

The Bihar CM, while emphasising the importance of education among women to control the population, put forward a vivid description in the state Assembly of how an educated woman can “restrain” her husband during sexual intercourse.

In a letter to Bihar Assembly speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary, the NCW said it strongly condemns and protests the use of such derogatory and vulgar statements.