NCW received nearly 31K complaints of crimes against women in 2022

New Delhi: Nearly 31,000 complaints of crimes committed against women were received by the National Commission for Women (NCW) in 2022, the highest since 2014.

In 2021, the NCW had received 30,864 complaints while in 2022, the number slightly increased to 30,957.

Of the 30,957 complaints, the maximum of 9,710 were related to the right to live with dignity that takes into account the emotional abuse of women, followed by those related to domestic violence at 6,970 and dowry harassment at 4,600, as per NCW data.

About 54.5 per cent (16,872) of the complaints were received from the most populous state of UP.

Delhi recorded 3,004 complaints, followed by Maharashtra (1,381), Bihar (1,368) and Haryana (1,362).

The highest number of complaints related to the right to live with dignity and domestic violence were received from UP.