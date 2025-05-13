NCW condemns online trolling of FS Vikram Misri’s daughter

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women has strongly condemned the online trolling of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, his family, and particularly his daughter in the wake of India and Pakistan reaching an understanding on May 10 to halt all military actions.

In a statement issued by NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, the panel denounced the sharing of the young woman’s personal contact details, calling it a “grossly irresponsible act” and a “serious breach of privacy” that endangers her safety.

Rahatkar stressed that personal attacks on the family members of senior civil servants like Misri are not only unacceptable but also morally indefensible.

Calling for restraint and respect in both online and offline spaces, the NCW urged citizens to rise above such behaviour. “Let us choose dignity and responsible conduct,” Rahatkar added.

The Misri family has also received support from veteran diplomat Nirupama Menon Rao, Left parties and politicians Asaduddin Owaisi and Akhilesh Yadav.

“It’s utterly shameful to troll Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and his family over the India-Pakistan ceasefire announcement. A dedicated diplomat, Misri has served India with professionalism and resolve, and there is no ground whatsoever for his vilification.

“Doxxing his daughter and abusing his loved ones crosses every line of decency. This toxic hate must stop—stand united behind our diplomats, not tear them down. #StopTrollingMisri #SupportDiplomats #VikramMisri #IndianDiplomacy #NoToDoxxing,” Rao had posted on X.

Left parties also slammed the trolls targeting Misri, with the CPI(M) questioning the BJP-led government’s silence over the issue and its leader, John Brittas, writing to Home Minister Amit Shah for an inquiry into the online attacks faced by the senior diplomat.

In a post on X, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) shared an image quoting a report on Misri and his daughter being trolled online.

“Why is the government silent? Shame on the trolls,” the CPI(M) said. Brittas, the parliamentary party leader of the CPI(M) in the Rajya Sabha and a member of the Parliamentary Panel on External Affairs, condemned the barrage of online attacks targeting Misri and his family, and requested the Home Minister to take action.