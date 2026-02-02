NCRTC allocation dips about 25% to over Rs 2,000 crore

New Delhi: The Union Budget 2026–27 has allocated over Rs 2,000 crore to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), around 25 per cent lower than the previous year’s outlay. The joint venture company, created to implement the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project, received an allocation of Rs 2,200 crore for the current financial year, compared to Rs 2,918 crore in 2025–26 and Rs 3,855 crore in 2024–25.



Presenting the Budget on Sunday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earmarked Rs 1,324 crore under revenue expenditure and Rs 876 crore for capital expenditure for the regional rapid rail project.

The Budget documents said the investment would support efforts to decongest the Delhi-National Capital Region and help in reducing pollution through faster and cleaner public transport.

Under Phase I of the project, three major corridors — Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, Delhi-Panipat-Karnal and Delhi-Gurugram-SNB — have been planned to converge at the Sarai Kale Khan Namo Bharat station in the capital.

Several future corridors are also in the pipeline, including Delhi-Faridabad-Ballabgarh-Palwal, Ghaziabad-Khurja, Delhi-Bahadurgarh-Rohtak and Delhi-Shahdara-Baraut.

At present, a 55-km section of the 82-km Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, from New Ashok Nagar (Delhi) to Meerut South (Uttar Pradesh), is operational.