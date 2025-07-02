NCP's tour across Maharashtra soon to strengthen party: Ajit Pawar

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has said the NCP will launch a statewide tour after the legislature's monsoon session ends to strengthen the party ahead of the civic and local body polls, likely to be held later this year. The outreach programme would begin from Nandurbar, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief said on Tuesday at an event here.

The tour would focus on strengthening the party ahead of the local body elections and ensuring greater participation of women, youth and emerging leaders, he said. The monsoon session of the state legislature will conclude on July 18. Pawar also said he would devote four days in a week -- Thursday to Sunday -- exclusively to party-related works. He assured all new entrants into the party fold would be given respect and responsibilities within the organisation. At the event, former MLA from Jintur, Vijay Bhambale, who was previously with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), joined Ajit Pawar's NCP along with a large number of his supporters. Several office-bearers, former corporators and municipal council presidents from Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Parbhani, Nagpur, Hingoli, Ahilyanagar districts and Mankhurd-Shivajinagar constituency in Mumbai also joined the NCP.