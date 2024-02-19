NCPCR summons Bihar chief secy over madrasas

New Delhi: The apex child rights body NCPCR has summoned the Bihar chief secretary over unsatisfactory response to its queries related to mapped and unmapped madrasas in the state.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has intensified its scrutiny of the utilisation of state funds for education in Bihar, focusing on the operations of madrasas.

The chef secretary has been summoned to appear before the commission at 3 pm on February 22 to provide point-wise information on its inquiries along with all related documents.