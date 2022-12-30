NCP to J&K admin: Solve issues of protesting KP employees in Kashmir

New Delhi: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has expressed concern at the deteriorating situation in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir (JKUT). Taking note of the security situation in Kashmir region, Rakesh Sapru, in-charge UT of J&K, NCP unit, said that the threat to the life of locals as well as those coming for work from outside the JKUT should be taken seriously.

He also added that the recent targeted killing of Kashmiri Pandits has shown that the government of the day is not in control of the situation. Rakesh Sapru pointed out that the recent statement of Manoj Sinha, the Lieutenant Governor of JKUT, on militant violence, at a particular media event, only shows the casual attitude of the administration towards the terror activities in the region. He said that this has led to an atmosphere of fear and anxiety among the masses.

Rakesh Sapru further added that even other sections of the society in Kashmir including those coming to JKUT for work are at the receiving end of the terror violence.

However, the JKUT administration is only trying to ignore the targetted killings in the union territory. Sapru accused the administration of turning a deaf ear to the KP employees who have been protesting for several weeks now in Srinagar and Jammu.

Expressing empathy with the people of JKUT, Rakesh Sapru also urged Manoj Sinha to take measures to improve the security situation in Kashmir and urgently find a solution for the protesting KP employees who are directly in the line of terrorist fire.