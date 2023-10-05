NCP symbol war: EC to hear rival factions today

New Delhi: Acknowledging a split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Election Commission has called the rival factions of the party for a personal hearing on Friday.



The faction led by Ajit Pawar had rebelled against NCP leader Sharad Pawar and moved the poll panel staking claim over the party name and symbol.

After due consideration of the totality of information available on record, the commission has arrived at the conclusion that there are two rival groups in the Nationalist Congress Party -- one led by Sharad Pawar and the other by Ajit Pawar, a functionary said.