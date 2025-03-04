NCP (SP) wants Assembly LoP post to be on rotational basis with Cong, Sena (UBT)

Mumbai: Though Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies are yet to formally stake claim to the post of Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Maharashtra Assembly, a key constituent on Monday demanded that the cabinet-level position be rotated among all three parties of the bloc.

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Jitendra Awhad demanded that the LoP post be rotated among his outfit, the Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT) -- all MVA constituents -- for 18 months each.

Awhad argued that the three parties holding the post by turn will help each constituent represent itself in the state Assembly, whose budget session started in Mumbai on Monday.

“We are saying that the LoP post should be rotated among three parties for 18 months each so that every party gets a chance to represent in the state Assembly. We have to stick around together as a formidable opposition. This is NCP (SP)’s stand,” the former state minister told news agency.