‘NCP, Shiv Sena discuss seat sharing for Pune & Pimpri Chinchwad polls’

Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said that his NCP is in talks with the Shiv Sena, led by his peer Eknath Shinde, over seat sharing for Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad civic polls.

He was speaking to reporters after paying tribute at the ‘Jay Stambh’ (victory pillar) near Pune on the 208th anniversary of the

Koregaon Bhima battle.

Pawar said that although they are in touch with Shiv Sena over seats, the picture will be clearer after the scrutiny of nomination papers and withdrawals by candidates.

Earlier, the party had said that it had tied up with Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP) for the two municipal

corporations.

NCP and Shiv Sena are constituents of the ruling Mahayuti, along with the BJP, while the NCP (SP) belongs to the Opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi. However, in this year’s civic polls, state-level alliances have blurred with parties joining hands with rival camps in several cities.

The nomination process for the January 15 polls began on December 23 and ended on December 30, while January 2 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations. The final list of candidates will be published on January 3.

Asked about tickets given to some candidates with criminal backgrounds, Pawar said they had stitched up an alliance with RPI (Sachin Kharat faction), and it was their call to nominate candidates as per their choice.

Tickets were given to Sonali Andekar, daughter-in-law of gang leader Suryakant, alias Bandu Andekar, and his sister-in-law Laxmi

Andekar in Pune.

“We have already forged an alliance with RPI (Sachin Kharat faction). We are contesting in alliance with NCP (SP) in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. We are also having talks with Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant. Possibly, we will come to an understanding over some seats with Shiv Sena for these civic bodies,”

he said.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations in the state, including Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad civic bodies, will be held on January 15, and votes will be counted the

next day.