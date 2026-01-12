NCP going solo in Thane as we didn’t get desired seats: Aditi Tatkare

Thane: Maharashtra Minister for Women and Child Development Aditi Tatkare on Sunday said the NCP decided to contest the upcoming Thane Municipal

Corporation elections independently due to a lack of expected seat allocations within the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

Speaking at a news conference in Thane, where she was campaigning for NCP candidates, Tatkare said the decision was driven by the party’s desire to expand its organisational footprint.

“After the elections were announced, we made sincere efforts to secure the appropriate number of seats within the Mahayuti. However, the negotiations were yielding fewer seats than expected,” she said.

The party then decided to contest independently, said Tatkare.