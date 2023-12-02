NCMC reviews preparation for cyclone ‘Michaung’ in Bay of Bengal

NEW DELHI: The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, on Friday reviewed preparedness of state governments and Central ministries and departments for impending cyclone ‘Michaung’ in the Bay of Bengal.

The meeting was informed that fishermen have been asked not to venture out into the sea while adequate shelters, power supply, medicine and emergency services are being kept in readiness, according to an official statement.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has made 18 teams available to Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Puducherry and 10 additional teams have been kept ready. Rescue and relief teams of the Coast Guard, Army and Navy along with ships and aircraft have been kept ready on standby.

The Director General of India Meteorological Department (IMD) briefed the NCMC about the current status of Michaung.