NCGG launches its first internship prog

new delhi: National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), set up in 2014 by the Government of India as a premier think tank, opened its door to bright young minds and launched its first internship programme. It engages Indian students pursuing postgraduate degree or in the final year of law and engineering graduate programmes or research scholars enrolled in recognised universities/ institutions within India or abroad, as interns.



The internship programme aims to provide young and brilliant minds to carry out research, critical study, documentation and dissemination of best practices to develop a national repository, and establishing a platform for wider dissemination. This will also provide opportunities for these young students to learn as well as contribute in public policy. The internship is for a minimum of 8 weeks and a maximum of 6 months duration. Interns are to be paid Rs 10,000 per month as an honorarium.

NCGG Internship Programme attracted huge interest and over 1,700 applications received for the June 2023 batch. From these applications, after scrutiny and interactions, 22 candidates have been selected based on their academic and extracurricular achievements and passion for public policy, governance, and related domains.

They represent a wide range of disciplines, including law, development studies, public health, economics, geography, political science, and more.