NCGG completes capacity building programme for 58th batch of civil servants of Bangladesh

New Delhi: The National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) completed its flagship capacity building programme (CBP) for the 58th batch of civil servants of Bangladesh, which was attended by 45 officers. The programme focused on imparting new knowledge in the field of public policies, programmes, governance, use of technology and new skillsets to the officers to design and execute effective public policies and programmes to improve the quality of life of citizens.

In his valedictory address, Bharat Lal, Director General, NCGG urged the officers to be responsive to the need of people and stressed the critical importance of redressing public grievances in a time-bound manner. He appreciated the developmental partnership between the two countries and stated that this programme is an effort to empower the participants to new developmental paradigms and initiatives among other things.