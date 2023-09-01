NCERT granted deemed-to-be-univ status: Union minister

New Delhi:The National Council of Educational Research and Training has been granted deemed-to-be-university status, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Friday. The minister made the announcement during his address on the 63rd foundation day of the NCERT.



“NCERT has been given the status of a deemed-to-be-university. It has established a formidable presence in research, and actively shaped school education, teacher training and adult literacy. NCERT, on becoming a research university, will offer opportunities for global collaborations and contributions to the global educational landscape,” he said.

As the apex organisation for school education, the NCERT undertakes various activities and programmes, including educational research and innovation, curriculum development and development of textual and teaching-learning materials.