NCERT constitutes team to develop Class 11, 12 textbooks on AI

New Delhi: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has constituted a textbook development team to develop syllabi and books of Artificial Intelligence for Grades 11 and 12, the Ministry of Education said. In a reply to a question in Lok Sabha, the Education Ministry also informed that NCERT has also included a project which uses AI tools on Animation and Games in the vocational education textbook for Grade 6, according to our sources. "As a follow-up to the NEP 2020 and National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023, the National Council of Educational Research & Training (NCERT) has constituted a Textbook Development Team to develop syllabi and textbooks of Artificial Intelligence for Grades 11 and 12. NCERT has also included a project on Animation and Games in the vocational education textbook for Grade 6. This project includes the use of AI tools," the Ministry of Education said as a reply.

The Ministry of Education has repeatedly reaffirmed its commitment to advancing Artificial Intelligence and Computational Thinking (AI & CT) as essential components of future-ready education. The government has said the curriculum on AI will be introduced in all schools from Class 3 onwards, starting in the academic session 2026-27, aligned with NEP 2020 and NCF SE 2023. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has drafted an AI and computational thinking curriculum for students from classes 3 to 12, which aims to introduce foundational AI concepts in the lower grades and make advanced computational thinking and AI compulsory subjects for classes 9 and 10, according to official sources. The Government of India has launched the SOAR (Skilling for AI Readiness), a national initiative in alignment with the objectives of NEP 2020, the National Programme on AI (NPAI) Skilling Framework and Viksit Bharat 2047 vision of digital empowerment and inclusive growth. SOAR is aimed at embedding AI awareness and foundational competencies among school students (Classes 6-12) and building AI literacy among educators. The ministry said the programme seeks to bridge the digital divide by ensuring equitable access to AI education across geographies, thereby supporting the national agenda of inclusive, future-ready skilling. The SOAR curriculum comprises four progressive National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF)-aligned modules. For students of classes 6 to 12, three distinct micro-credentials: (i) AI to be Aware, (ii) AI to Acquire, and (iii) AI to Aspire, are offered, each of 15 hours' duration, amounting to 45 hours in total.