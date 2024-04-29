NCERT book error sparks Manipur BJP MLA’s protest

Imphal: Days after the NCERT allegedly attributed a popular Manipuri game as that of Mizoram in one of its textbooks, a BJP legislator termed it as “a gross error” and demanded that the council corrects it immediately.

Taking to X, Manipur BJP MLA RK Imo Singh said, “Mukna-Kangjei is a traditional sport of Manipur, a variant of hockey and involves wrestling too, thus known as Wrestling-Hockey. NCERT has made a gross error by publishing the association of this traditional sport with Mizoram. It is purely a traditional sport of the State of Manipur. NCERT needs to rectify this mistake immediately.” Additionally, the Education (Schools) Department Physical Education Teachers’ Association emphasised the importance of accuracy in educational materials, especially regarding cultural heritage and indigenous games, and urged the authorities to issue a statement and correct the error swiftly.