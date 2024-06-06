NCERT book changes and grace marks boost NEET scores: NTA

Following the announcement of the NEET-UG results by the National Testing Agency (NTA), concerns have been raised by parents and students regarding several aspects of the examination process. Officials at the NTA attributed the increase in scores to alterations in NCERT textbooks and the provision of grace marks to compensate for time lost at exam centers.

The NEET-UG 2024 results revealed a significant rise in scores, with 67 students attaining the coveted all-India rank one. Amidst this, questions have been raised about the normalization criteria applied by the NTA, particularly in light of instances where multiple students from the same center secured top ranks.

Alakh Pandey, founder of PhysicsWallah, expressed the need for clarity regarding the normalization criteria, echoing the sentiments of many students demanding transparency from the NTA. Similarly, concerns were voiced by a student named Abhishek Gupta regarding the unprecedented allocation of grace marks and the concentration of top performers from specific centers.

In response to the mounting criticism, an official from the NTA outlined four factors contributing to the controversy. These included addressing concerns raised by students and various high courts regarding time loss during exams, which led to the implementation of a formula endorsed by the Supreme Court in 2018 to compensate affected candidates with grace marks.

Regarding discrepancies in answers due to differences between old and new NCERT textbooks, the official explained that students who selected either of the correct options were awarded additional marks. Consequently, the marks of 44 students rose to 720, resulting in an increased number of top rankers.

Addressing queries regarding top performers from the same examination center, the official suggested that time loss issues at certain centers may have further benefited students through the revised marks obtained as compensation. However, the official emphasized that the relatively easier question paper this year also contributed to the overall increase in scores.

The NTA reiterated its commitment to fair allocation of seats through the implementation of a tie-breaking formula, prioritizing candidates based on their performance in Biology, Chemistry, and Physics.