NCC to celebrate 75th anniversary: Defence Secy pays homage to martyrs

NEW DELHI: The National Cadet Corps (NCC), the largest uniformed youth organisation in the world raised in 1948, will celebrate its 75th Anniversary on November 26, 2023. Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane laid a wreath and paid homage to the fallen heroes on behalf of the entire NCC fraternity at National War Memorial, New Delhi on Saturday in solemn commemoration of this significant milestone.

Giridhar Aramane said: ‘‘NCC has reached a phenomenal landmark today. Over these 75 years, the distinguished organisation stood firm to its ethos and emerged as an epitome of unity and discipline amongst the youth.”

He extended his compliments to NCC fraternity for their boundless accomplishments and assured them all the assistance in their future endeavours.

A band of 26 talented girls from the NCC Wing of Kamla Nehru College, New Delhi, played patriotic themes on the occasion.

As a build up to the occasion, the NCC cadets spearheaded two weeks long ‘Swachata Hi Sewa’ a pan India cleanliness and awareness

drive.