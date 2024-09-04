NCC Thal Sainik Camp kicks off in Delhi with 1,547 cadets participating

New Delhi: The All India NCC Thal Sainik Camp began in New Delhi on September 03, 2024, inaugurated by Additional Director General (B) NCC Maj Gen Siddharth Chawla, VSM.

Spanning 12 days, the camp will run until September 13, 2024, featuring 1,547 cadets, both boys and girls, from 17 directorates across the country.

The camp offers a comprehensive training experience, with activities including obstacle training, map reading and various competitions. These exercises are designed to test and enhance the cadets’ physical endurance, mental sharpness, and teamwork, ensuring a well-rounded development.

In his inaugural address, Maj Gen Chawla highlighted the unique opportunities the NCC provides, emphasising its role in fostering adventure, discipline, and honour among the youth. He expressed confidence that the Thal Sainik Camp would inspire cadets to excel in their future endeavours and contribute positively to the nation. The Thal Sainik Camp, exclusively for Army Wing cadets, focuses on comprehensive training and character development. It aims to build a strong foundation of leadership and teamwork, preparing the nation’s youth to take on future challenges with confidence and integrity.