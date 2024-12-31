NCC Republic Day Camp: 2,361 cadets to participate

New Delhi: The NCC Republic Day Camp-2025 commenced at the Cariappa Parade Ground, Delhi Cantt, with ‘Sarva Dharm Pooja’ on Monday. With the participation of 917 girl cadets, this year’s camp will witness the largest number of girl cadets. A total of 2,361 cadets from all 28 States and 08 Union Territories of the Country are taking part in a month-long camp.

The participation includes 114 cadets from Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and 178 cadets from the North East Region (NER) presenting a microcosm of “Mini India”. In addition, Cadets and Officers from 14 Friendly Foreign Countries (FFCs) will also be participating in the camp as a part of Youth Exchange Programme (YEP).

Speaking on the Occasion, Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh, DGNCC welcomed the cadets by congratulating them on being selected for the most prestigious camp of the NCC. He advised the cadets to display the highest qualities of Character, Integrity, Selfless Service, Comradeship and Teamwork cutting across the barriers of religion, language, and caste in spirit of Nation First.