NCC launches cyber security training programme for cadets

New Delhi: The National Cadet Corps (NCC) has launched a nationwide Cyber Security Capacity Building Programme in collaboration with the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT).



The initiative, formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding, aims to equip NCC cadets with essential digital skills, cyber hygiene practices and hands-on defence training. It was launched in the presence of DG NCC Lt Gen Virendra Vats and DG NIELIT Madan Mohan Tripathi.

The programme will be rolled out in two phases. The first phase comprises a 15-hour online Cyber Security Awareness Programme, covering digital literacy, safe internet use and identification of cyber threats. It will be accessible to all NCC cadets through NIELIT’s Digital University platform.

The second phase, a 60-hour Cyber Defender Programme, will offer advanced offline training to selected cadets based on merit, focusing on simulations and practical tools to tackle cyber threats.

The initiative seeks to create a cadre of trained “Cyber Cadets” to promote digital safety and support grassroots cyber security efforts, aligning with the broader goals of Digital India and skill development frameworks.