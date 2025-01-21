NCC cadets should contribute to PM’s ‘Viksit Bharat’ dream: Rajnath

New Delhi: Noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an ex-cadet of the NCC, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday exhorted cadets to contribute to PM Modi’s dream of making India a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

Addressing a gathering of cadets and officers during his visit to the ongoing Republic Day National Cadet Corps (NCC) camp at Delhi cantonment, Singh also said that he sees an image of India in NCC cadets.

A total of 2,361 NCC cadets from across the country are taking part in the month-long camp, which began on December 30, and will culminate with the PM rally on January 27.

The annual event is also witnessing the participation of 917 girl cadets, the largest contingent so far.

Appreciating the unity and discipline shown by cadets at the NCC camp, the defence minister said, “India has many bodies but one soul, many branches but one root, many rays but one light”.

In his address, Singh also recalled that before foraying into politics, he himself was “a student, a cadet of NCC, and a physics teacher”.

The energy and enthusiasm of the cadets reflect that India has and will have a bright future. NCC ingrains in youth leadership quality and discipline, he added.

Singh also spoke of the ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision of the government and the role the cadets can play in realising the ambitious vision that seeks to make India a developed nation by the time it completes 100 years since its Independence in 1947.

“Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, himself an ex-cadet of the NCC, has given the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. So, its current cadets have a responsibility to contribute to his ‘Viksit Bharat’ dream,” Singh said.

However, he emphasised that ‘Viksit Bharat’ does not mean merely physical development on land, but a holistic growth of entire society.