‘NCB tableau to make R-Day parade debut’

New Delhi: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will showcase a tableau for the first time during the Republic Day parade on January 26 here, with a universal message of saying no to drugs, a senior official said on Sunday. The NCB tableau will be accompanied by some of its personnel and two members of its canine squad, when it rolls down the Kartavya Path.



The NCB, the nodal agency for drug law enforcement in India, comes under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

“As far as I know, a tableau from the NCB will be showcased for the first time in a Republic Day parade in Delhi. We are very excited and proud to be part of it. “Our tableau has the message mounted on top, ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’, and a group of people standing in front of it, wearing different costumes of India and holding their arms out, with a banner placed below bearing a line - ‘Together We Can Do It’,” NCB’s Deputy Director General Monika Batra said. The group of people represented from diverse cultural backgrounds is to portray that together “we can keep our country safe from the drug menace”, she said.

The front of the NCB float depicts in a fibre installation representing a symbolic gesture of ‘no’ with hands crossed.

“The crossed hands show that we say ‘no to drugs’. Besides, the intelligence and technology that we use to detect drugs will also be showcased,” Batra said. Among the canine members of the NCB who will be accompanying its tableau are German Shepherds ‘Limbo’ and ‘Jelly’.

“While ‘Limbo’ is four-year-old, ‘Jelly’ is over five-year-old. They have helped detect consignment of drugs in the past,” said a handler of ‘Jelly.’

A total of 23 tableaux, 17 from states and Union territories, and six from various ministries and departments, depicting India’s vibrant cultural heritage, economic and social progress will be part of the parade, Defence Ministry officials said on Sunday.