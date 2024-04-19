NCB SIT Head, who led to Aryan Khan’s acquital, takes VRS

New Delhi: IPS officer Sanjay Singh, who led the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Special Investigation Team (SIT) providing exoneration to actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in the Cordelia drug bust, has been granted voluntary retirement a year before his scheduled tenure completion. Singh, a 1996 batch IPS officer from the Odisha cadre, currently serves as the Deputy Director General (DDG) of the NCB.

Singh stated, “On February 29, I submitted a request for voluntary retirement from service. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed me that the Odisha state government would be the competent authority to approve my request. Today, I received confirmation of approval, and April 30 will mark my last day.

I’ve been granted relaxation in the three-month notice period.” Reflecting on his tenure with the NCB, Singh remarked, “My time at the NCB was rewarding and enriching. I had contemplated VRS for some time, and I believe now is the opportune moment. I had one year remaining in my service.”

Previously, Singh served as the Deputy Director General of the NCB since January 2021. He also led the special investigation team that assumed control of the cruise drug case from NCB Mumbai in November 2021, under the leadership of Sameer Wankhede, eventually leading to Aryan Khan’s acquittal.