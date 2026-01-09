NCB seizes heroin worth Rs 15 cr near Myanmar border

IMPHAL: The NCB Imphal Zonal Unit has busted an international drug trafficking network and seized 7.3 kg of high-grade heroin valued at around Rs 15 crore near the Indo-Myanmar border. In a swift, intelligence-led operation carried out in close coordination with Assam Rifles, two traffickers were apprehended.

Acting on specific intelligence developed over a period of time, a targeted operation was conducted by NCB Imphal on January 7. The NCB seized a Bolero vehicle near the border area and apprehended two individuals identified as Ginkhawmlian and Mangboi Simte, both residents of Mata village in the Multam area of Churachandpur district, Manipur.

During the intensive search of the vehicle, NCB officers recovered 7.312 kg of heroin concealed ingeniously inside 638 soap cases.

Preliminary investigations have established that the consignment originated from Haichin City in Myanmar and was being trafficked into Manipur through forest corridors to avoid urban vigilance, police checkpoints and security camps. The case underlines the changing modus operandi of international drug syndicates and the sustained threat from cross-border trafficking networks operating from across the eastern frontier.

The seizure also underlines improved inter-zonal coordination within the NCB. In a related development reflecting similar trafficking patterns, the NCB Guwahati Zonal Unit had last month seized nearly 7 kg of heroin at Jiribam, indicating a concerted effort by traffickers to reroute consignments through remote and vulnerable areas. Both the arrested accused shall be produced before the competent court along with the seized narcotics for further legal proceedings under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.