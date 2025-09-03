NCB seizes 5.6 kg cocaine worth Rs 60 crore at Chennai Airport

CHENNAI: In a significant breakthrough in combating narco-trafficking, the Chennai office of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in cooperation with the Air Intelligence Unit of Chennai Customs, confiscated 5.618 kg of high-quality cocaine valued at approximately Rs 60 crore at Chennai International Airport. The two Indian nationals who were arrested had arrived from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on an Ethiopian Airlines flight.

The accused arrested are a 25-year-old BA graduate from Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar district and a 26-year-old ITI pass individual from Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district. Both were found in possession of the contraband hidden in their luggage. Officials say cocaine of this grade is retailed for sale in one-gram sachets, priced between Rs 8,000 and Rs 12,000 depending on the extent of adulteration.

Investigations have shown that the two individuals were undertaking several journeys between Addis Ababa and Indian airports with a view to trafficking cocaine over the past few years. Further investigation has uncovered the existence of a bigger transnational drug syndicate running between India and Ethiopia. The consignment delivered in Chennai was for onwards distribution in India with Delhi as the hub.

Acting quickly on tips, NCB arrested a Nigerian national from Delhi, who is said to be the mastermind of the distribution network. The Nigerian had travelled to India on a medical visa in 2023 to receive treatment at Gleneagles Health City in Chennai but overstayed from 2024 onwards and also indulged in drug trafficking. An Indian aide, a 26-year-old Chamba graduate, was arrested in Mumbai for his involvement in the network.

Investigators have also identified a person of Indian origin in Addis Ababa, suspected of arranging cocaine supply and profit distribution among syndicate members. Efforts are underway to track the wider financial trail and apprehend additional members of the cartel.

Considering the continuous presence of foreign nationals in narcotics trade, especially from Africa, NCB has drawn up a list of overstaying foreigners and circulated it to states for enforcement under the Foreigners Act.

Describing the seizure as an exhibition of its commitment to deconstruct drug cartels, NCB reaffirmed its commitment to attaining a “Drug-Free India”. Citizens have been appealed to help the mission by confidentially providing information connected with drug trade using the MANAS Toll-Free Helpline 1933, with a guarantee that the informers’ identities would not be disclosed.