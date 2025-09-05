NCB secures 1st INTERPOL silver notice against cocaine kingpin Pawan Thakur

NEW DELHI: In a major breakthrough against global drug cartels, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has successfully secured the publication of the first-ever INTERPOL Silver Notice against fugitive trafficker Pawan Thakur.

He is wanted in connection with the recovery of 82 kg of cocaine in Delhi in November 2024, one of the biggest such seizures in recent years.

Investigations revealed that Thakur is the mastermind behind the import, export, and trafficking of the seized consignment. He arranged its import through an Indian port, arranged its transportation to Delhi by road, and arranged its warehousing through his associates in the capital. He also personally mediated between handlers to ensure smooth distribution of the narcotics.

Further investigations revealed Thakur’s deep involvement in illicit financial operations.

He reportedly runs a hawala network in Dubai and Delhi, channelling narcotics proceeds into the formal financial system through his associates. Currently based in Dubai, he continues to operate his drug trafficking and money-laundering syndicate from abroad.

The Silver Notice, issued at NCB’s request, will enable INTERPOL member countries to identify, locate, and trace properties and assets acquired through criminal proceeds linked to Thakur.

It also paves the way for increased international cooperation between law enforcement agencies, financial intelligence units, and asset recovery offices to share vital information.

The NCB has invited global agencies to share actionable intelligence on assets linked to the fugitive, reaffirming its commitment to dismantling organised drug syndicates and strangling their financial networks. Officials described the move as a decisive step in India’s ongoing fight against narcotics trafficking and its global enablers.