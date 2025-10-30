NCB Mumbai busts big drug syndicate

MUMBAI: In a major crackdown against organised narcotics syndicates, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai, has busted a large-scale drug syndicate with the arrest of its kingpin, Danish Merchant, alias “Danish Chikna”, and his wife, Henna Bharat Shah.

The operation resulted in the seizure of 1.341 kgs of mephedrone and the arrest of four people, including prime conspirators.

Acting on a specific tip, an NCB team arrested N Gaikwad in Pune and seized 502 grams of mephedrone from his custody.

The team then seized 839 grams of mephedrone from Zohaib Shaikh, who was an associate who worked under the direction of the kingpin.

The property had connections with Henna Shah, wife and active partner of the Danish merchant.