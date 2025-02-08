NCB busts major drug syndicate in Mumbai

MUMBAI: In a major crackdown on drug syndicates, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted a major drug network in Mumbai, seizing 11.54 kg of high-grade cocaine, 4.9 kg of hydroponic weed (ganja), 5.5 kg of cannabis gummies, and Rs 1.6 lakh in cash. The operation also led to the arrest of four individuals, marking a major success in India’s fight against narcotics trafficking.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to X to commend the NCB, stating that the crackdown is a testament to the success of the top-to-bottom approach in investigations. He reiterated that the government remains committed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a drug-free India.

The NCB Mumbai Zonal Unit (MZU) initiated the operation based on the intelligence received after a 200-gram cocaine seizure in January 2025. Following the leads and technical and human intelligence, investigators traced the source of the contraband to Navi Mumbai, where the large-scale recovery took place on January 31, 2025.

The syndicate was internationally operated, with links to drug suppliers in the USA. Some of the contraband was smuggled from the US into Mumbai and then distributed across India.