NCB busts large interstate drug syndicate in Mysore

MYSORE/NEW DELHI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has successfully busted a large interstate drug syndicate and confiscated a clandestine synthetic drug manufacturing lab in Mysore, Karnataka, in a major operation against narcotics smuggling.



Based on specific intelligence, the NCB team intercepted a Toyota Fortuner SUV registered in Karnataka at Palsana in the Surat district of Gujarat on January 28. A search of the SUV led to the confiscation of approximately 35 kg of mephedrone (MD), a synthetic drug that has been gaining popularity as a narcotic in India.

Follow-up searches were conducted at the residence of Mahindra Kumar Vishnoi, a mastermind of the drug syndicate, at Dastan Residency in Palsana. The operation, conducted jointly with the Surat Police, led to the confiscation of 1.8 kg of opium, Rs 25.6 lakh in cash, and various chemicals. Three persons, including Vishnoi, were arrested while transporting the consignment for further distribution in the state of Rajasthan.