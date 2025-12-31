NCB busts international khat trafficking syndicate

BENGALURU/NEW DELHI: After a sustained operation based on intelligence input, the NCB has busted a big international drug trafficking syndicate that smuggles khat leaves illegally. The seized quantity of khat was around 160 kg, valued approximately at Rs 8 crore, and is the biggest seizure in Karnataka since its notification as a psychotropic substance under the NDPS Act in 2018.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the contraband was smuggled into India through an international route originating in Ethiopia and transiting via Kenya. The operation points to the involvement of a well-organised, transnational drug syndicate operating across more than 20 countries, including Ethiopia, Kenya, and several nations in the Middle East.

The NCB said that the syndicate had sent out more than 550 parcels weighing nearly 2,100 kilograms to destinations in North America, Europe, the Gulf countries, and the Middle East. Information regarding parcels currently in transit has been shared with law enforcement agencies in the respective countries for necessary action.

During investigation, it was revealed that the syndicate was misusing international postal and courier networks to import bulk consignments of khat into India, which were camouflaged as regular commercial consignment items like tea. The operation involved several layers: storage and distribution hubs in Bengaluru to break bulk consignments into smaller quantities for onwards distribution.

The syndicate, reportedly comprising a significant number of foreigners, was supported by local facilitators. A few members were staying in India on student and medical visas, which has raised concerns about misuse of legal travel channels for narcotics trafficking.

NCB officials said the case underlined the scale and sophistication of global drug-trafficking networks and underlined an urgent need to enhance inter-agency and international cooperation to effectively combat transnational narcotics crime.