NC urges PM Modi to keep his word on holding J&K polls

Srinagar: The National Conference on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to back his word on holding Assembly elections, restoring statehood and bridging development gaps in Jammu and Kashmir with concrete action.



In a statement, NC leaders and members-elect of Parliament, Mian Altaf Ahmad and Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, said the people of Jammu and Kashmir “are tired of empty promises and meaningless rhetoric”.

“It is time for some real progress. Let’s see some action instead of just words. The people of J-K deserve more than just lip service.

“It is time for the prime minister to deliver on his promises and bring about real change in the region. The future of J-K hangs in balance, and it is up to PM Modi to make a difference. The time for action is now,” they said.

The newly elected MPs said the people of J-K “have been dealt a raw deal for the past 10 years”.

“They (people) are demanding action, not just empty words. Our people lament the lack of progress despite all the talk of humanity, democracy, and bridging ‘Dil Ki Doori’. It seems like all we have gotten are vague promises and no real answers about where the funds are going,” the joint statement said. The MPs-elect said people were expecting big announcements about infrastructure projects like Gurez, Simthan, Mughal Road and Karna tunnels, as well as a substantial employment package for the youth during the two-day trip of the prime minister to the valley.

“But, alas, all they got was big disappointment. With over 14 lakh educated individuals twiddling their thumbs due to unemployment, what good does it do to issue a measly two thousand orders?