NC slams PDP MLA for bringing resolution in J&K Assembly

Srinagar: Ruling National Conference (NC) on Monday criticised PDP MLA Waheed Para for bringing a resolution in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on the abrogation of Article 370, while other valley-based political parties expressed their support.

The NC said the move by the PDP MLA from Pulwama was aimed at circumventing the Jammu and Kashmir government’s resolution on the issue.

“It was too clever by half attempt by a PDP MLA, clearly aimed at circumventing government move to introduce resolution,” the NC said in a post on X.

The ruling party said it expected all the MLAs to support the resolution when the treasury benches table it later in the session.

“We expect everyone to support the resolution rather than playing to the gallery and weakening the collective resolve of those who sincerely want reclaiming of our constitutional rights, protection of dignity and identity,” the party said. Para moved a resolution in the J-K Assembly opposing the abrogation of Article 370 and calling for the restoration of special status to the erstwhile state, leading to noisy scenes in the House. The Pulwama MLA moved the resolution immediately after veteran NC leader and seven-time MLA Abdul Rahim Rather was elected as the first Speaker of the legislative Assembly of the Union territory of J-K.

“Keeping the sentiments of the people of J&K in mind, this House opposes the revocation of the special status (of Jammu and Kashmir),” Para said as he moved the resolution.

This drew protests from BJP MLAs, all 28 of whom stood up to oppose the move.

Para later, however, said his resolution was for restoration of the NC founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah’s legacy.

“Presenting the resolution was not for any political purpose, but it demands the restoration of the legacy of our strong leader Sheikh Abdullah and the princely state created by the Hindu king from Jammu (Maharaja Hari Singh). I don’t think anyone should have opposed it. People have elected the government in this Aiwan (House) on these foundations,” the PDP MLA told reporters.

Para’s party said it was proud of his move.

“Proud of Waheed Parra for introducing resolution in J-K Assembly opposing the revocation of Article 370 and resolve to restore the special status.

“God bless you,” PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said in a post on X.

In a separate post, she expressed gratitude to People’s Conference chief and Handwara MLA Sajad Lone, Shopian MLA Shabir Kullay and Langate MLA Sheikh Khurshid for supporting Para’s resolution.

“Thank you, @sajadlone, Independent MLA Shabir Kullay, and Sheikh Khurshid, for your solidarity with the PDP MLAs in opposing the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status,” she said.

Mufti, a former chief minister, said the support by these MLAs for the resolution “underscores the ongoing political and humanitarian concerns within Jammu and Kashmir, reflecting the broader sentiment of many who view the revocation of Article 370 as a significant alteration to our autonomy and identity”.

“This collective action by political figures across different lines signifies the depth of feeling about the issue, aiming to address not only legal but also moral dimensions of the decision made by the central government,” she said.

Mufti’s daughter and media advisor, Iltija Mufti, said by introducing the resolution, three PDP MLAs did what the NC with 50 MLAs and an overwhelming majority “chose not to do”.

“Even though NC is desperately trying to shift the narrative to statehood, PDP will fight for Article 370 & resolution of the Kashmir issue,” Iltija Mufti added.