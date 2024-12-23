NC rules out joining BJP-led NDA

Srinagar: The National Conference on Sunday ruled out joining the BJP-led NDA and dismissed as baseless a media report in this regard.

This news being peddled by certain so-called journalists is nothing but a blatant lie, driven by malicious intent to mislead the people of Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said.

He was reacting to a report published in a newspaper that claimed Jammu and Kashmir’s ruling party might be preparing grounds for a return to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in exchange for the Union Territory’s statehood.

“It is disgraceful and irresponsible for anyone to spread such baseless rumours... Let me challenge the individual behind this fabrication: name the so-called ‘top BJP leadership’ that Omar Abdullah alleged to have met, or immediately retract your claim and issue a public apology,” he said in a post on X.

Sadiq also said Abdullah’s meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi was held in full public view.