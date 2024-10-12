NC-led alliance stakes claim to form govt in J&K; oath-taking likely on Wed

Srinagar: The National Conference-led alliance on Tuesday staked claim to form a government in Jammu and Kashmir, setting the ball rolling for the formation of the first government of the union territory.



Chief Minister-designate Omar Abdullah met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to present letters of support from coalition partners, shortly after the Congress officially extended its backing to the party. He indicated the oath-taking ceremony may take place on Wednesday.

Abdullah was unanimously elected the leader of the NC Legislature Party on Thursday, setting the stage for his second term as chief minister.

His first term, from 2009 to 2014 when Jammu and Kashmir was a full-fledged state, was also under an NC-Congress coalition government.

The NC won 42 out of the 90 seats which went to poll in the recent elections, while the Congress won six. Together, the two pre-poll allies hold a majority in the 95-member assembly -- five members are to be nominated by the L-G. They strength is further bolstered by support from four independent MLA-elect and a lone Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA-elect.

“I met the L-G and presented the letters of support from the NC, Congress, CPI(M), AAP, and independents backing the NC. I requested him to schedule the oath ceremony at the earliest so that the

government elected by the people can start functioning,” Abdullah told reporters at his residence following his meeting with the lieutenant governor. A Raj Bhavan spokesperson said Abdullah handed over the letters of support of the parties to the L-G.