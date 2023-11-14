NC demands investigation into Dal Lake fire

Srinagar: The National Conference on Monday demanded a thorough investigation into the fire incident in Dal Lake here that resulted in the death of three Bangladeshi tourists.



‘While it is regrettable that tourists lost their lives, a thorough investigation without causing unwarranted harassment to any of the boat owners should be carried out,’ NC chief spokesman Tanvir Sadiq said in a statement after visiting the fire affected houseboat owners.

Sadiq requested the Jammu and Kashmir administration headed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to immediately offer low-interest loans to the houseboat owners affected by the fire in the Dal Lake.

‘These owners should be allowed to rebuild their boats, considering the significant impact on their livelihoods,’ he added.